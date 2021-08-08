Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Announces Earnings Results

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GSV opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSV. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

