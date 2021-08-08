Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNACU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.