Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CVR Energy worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $12.88 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

