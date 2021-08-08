Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 177,213 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.