Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Gladstone Land worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of -74.31, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

