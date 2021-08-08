Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 459,327 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 75.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWND opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

