Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

