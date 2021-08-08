Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.