Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

