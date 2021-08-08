Good Life Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

