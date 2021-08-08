Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.