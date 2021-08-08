Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $412,900.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00124595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00148815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.67 or 0.99726205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.65 or 0.00787301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,866,717 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

