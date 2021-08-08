Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%.

LOPE stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 385,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,415. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

