Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,666. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

