Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

