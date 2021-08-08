Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

