Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $95,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $48,343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 473,854 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

LEVI opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $566,454.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,410 shares of company stock worth $11,182,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

