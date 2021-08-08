Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,570,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 1,333,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,417,305.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $2,760,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

