Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,867 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $118,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

