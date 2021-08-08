Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 365 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.