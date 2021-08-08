Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,447 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.