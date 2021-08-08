Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 251.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 69.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 39.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 189,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.