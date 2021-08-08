Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a $29.53 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

