Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.18 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 96,524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 384,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 118,870 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.