Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

GPRE stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

