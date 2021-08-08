Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Greenland Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

