Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Raised to GBX 3,055 at Barclays

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,101.25 ($27.45).

GRG opened at GBX 2,860 ($37.37) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,641.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,882 ($37.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

