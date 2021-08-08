Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLBY opened at $11.65 on Friday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.