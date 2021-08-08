Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

