Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

HBI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 6,136,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

