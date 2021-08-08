Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

FRA HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

