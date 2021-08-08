Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,446 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Blue Bird worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $641.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

