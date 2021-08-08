Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $84.97 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

