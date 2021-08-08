Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.