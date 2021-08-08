Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $37,848,305. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,521.69 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,535.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,397.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

