Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,515 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.39.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

