Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,050 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

