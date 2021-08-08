Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

PAGS stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

