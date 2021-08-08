Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.89. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 573,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,198. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

