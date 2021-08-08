Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $760.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

