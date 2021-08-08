HC Wainwright Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $121.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.78.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.00. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

