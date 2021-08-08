HC Wainwright Cuts Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $10.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLVS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
