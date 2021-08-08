HC Wainwright Cuts Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $10.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLVS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

