Head-To-Head Analysis: Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) versus Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A -114.33% -98.40% Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95%

This table compares Check-Cap and Butterfly Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A N/A -$13.85 million ($0.08) -14.13 Butterfly Network $46.25 million 43.18 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.37

Check-Cap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Butterfly Network. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butterfly Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Check-Cap and Butterfly Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 0 1 1 0 2.50 Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Check-Cap presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.49%. Butterfly Network has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Check-Cap’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Check-Cap is more favorable than Butterfly Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Check-Cap on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

