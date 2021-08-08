Head to Head Analysis: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) & American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and American International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 1.02 $358.70 million $9.32 14.76 American International Group $43.74 billion 1.00 -$5.94 billion $2.52 20.22

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. The Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Hanover Insurance Group and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 American International Group 0 7 3 0 2.30

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $140.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. American International Group has a consensus target price of $48.90, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than American International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 9.85% 11.83% 2.75% American International Group -8.73% 4.75% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats American International Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, group and individual annuities, and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; plan administrative and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

