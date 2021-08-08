Head-To-Head Comparison: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) versus Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Cambium Networks 12.81% 64.87% 20.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Cambium Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 21.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Cambium Networks $278.46 million 4.00 $18.58 million $0.70 60.41

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.