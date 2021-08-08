Head-To-Head Review: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) versus CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

This table compares DATATRAK International and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 5.07 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.53 $58.71 million $2.64 17.45

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DATATRAK International and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -2.11% -11.14% -1.79% CSG Systems International 5.69% 19.84% 6.39%

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.