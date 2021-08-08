Head-To-Head Survey: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) vs. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies -134.12% -22.42% -15.02%

58.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 49.04 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -6.46 Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 50.36 -$146.23 million ($1.11) -31.81

C4 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C4 Therapeutics and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.68%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $60.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.63%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

