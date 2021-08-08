Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE HR opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

