Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.