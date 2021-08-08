HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce sales of $185.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $763.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $782.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $836.19 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $910.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 289,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.70, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,828 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

